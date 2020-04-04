Salons, spas closed under new government order

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, all salons, spas and barber shops have been forced to close as new government orders are put into place.

Jessica’s Beauty Boutique closed their doors today; along with the remaining businesses, in the beauty industry.

A few weeks back, the salon implemented several sanitation procedures.

But as the coronavirus pandemic became more serious, a couple employees with underlying conditions made the decision to stay home.

Jessica and her team are hopeful the business will overcome this crisis.

She tells News 11, life wont be the same not being inside of her happy place - day in and day out.

Jessica Gutierrez is the owner of Jessica’s Beauty Boutique.

“It's a hard time… not having what you dreamt as a small business owner. We’ve only been in business for four years,” she says.

“This has been my dream since I was a little girl and to get it taken away with something that could have been dealt with way before, it does hurt," Gutierrez emotionally added.

Jessica says the material things will come and go, but she will be ready to open up her doors once life gets back to normal.