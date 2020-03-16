AZ Governor says events of 50 or more canceled amid pandemic

Coronavirus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Arizona’s governor and school superintendent ordered a statewide closure of schools through at least March 27 as authorities rush to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus on Sunday.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said they will work with health officials to decide whether schools should remain closed longer.

Ducey and Hoffman faced growing pressure from parents, and on Sunday the state’s teachers union called for students to stay home.

Public health authorities did not recommend school closures, saying there isn’t yet widespread community transmission of the virus in Arizona and keeping them open allows children to maintain routines and nutritional programs.

Still, a growing number of districts made their own decisions to close or extend their spring breaks.

Ducey and Hoffman said they worked hard to keep schools open, but many districts are now worried about staffing and potential absences.

They urged administrators to continue remote educational opportunities, such as online or printed materials sent home, as much as possible.