BREAKING NEWS: Yuma County leaders appeal for public calm amid coronavirus fears

Still no reported cases of the illness locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County leaders announced a State of Unity across Yuma County during a press conference Saturday afternoon. The leaders came together in hopes of calming the worries of their residents.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls was joined in the City Council chambers by Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Wellton Mayor Cecilia C. McCollough as well as Yuma County Board of Supervisor Chairman Tony Reyes.

"First we encourage everyone to be calm, " said Mayor Nicholls. "COVID-19 is serious but similar to other illnesses we need to continue with normal life while keeping precautions."

The mayors also reassured the community they are working in conjunction with Yuma County Health Department officials on monitoring the virus. There are no confirmed cases of the virus locally.

"We need to continue with everyday life...nothing of this virus will make those products run out, but fear and panic will." -Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls

They all agreed calm needs to be maintained as well as continuing with everyday life while taking extra safety precautions.

"We need to continue with everyday life by keeping in mind those recommendations that we have heard a million times," said Mayor Nicholls. "We need to step back, nothing of this virus will make those products run out naturally, but fear and panic will."

"8 million people cross that border every day and cross through my city, I don't have the resources for 8 million more people and so what we want to do is minimize the exposure." - San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez

Although Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez announced a state of emergency on Friday, other mayors mentioned they are not ready to declare a state of emergency but they are closely monitoring the situation.

Mayor Sanchez added that the reason he made the decision was because of the population size in San Luis as well their proximity to the Port of Entry, which sees heavy traffic every day.

"What makes our situation different is 8 million people cross that border every day and cross through my city," said Mayor Sanchez. "I don't have the resources for 8 million more people and so what we want to do is minimize the exposure."

He added that the declaration gives him [powers that he would usually not have like closing down the local park as a preventive measure.

