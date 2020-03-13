Coronavirus closes the San Diego Zoo

Coronavirus

Zoo to remain open through the weekend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Zoo will close Monday due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Zoo, and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will remain open through the weekend, then close to the public on Monday, March 16. The parks plan to re-open on April 1.

Paul Baribault, the President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Global, says the safety of the park's guests, staff members, volunteers, as well as its wildlife, are his team's highest priority. Baribault says that priority led to the decision.

In a statement released Friday evening, Baribault writes:

"The Zoo and Safari Park are iconic destinations and we understand we play an important role in inspiring guests about the natural world, while also being a respite and escape for you, our members, donors, and fans. However, at this time, it is vital for San Diego Zoo Global to be a leader for the community and for our employees, and ensure we are putting the health and well-being of our greater community first." Statement from Paul A. Baribault, President/CEO - San Diego Zoo Global



The Zoo will increase the number of handwashing and sanitizing stations to help visitors and staff follow health experts' recommendations. It will also cancel indoor and large capacity shows to stay within social distancing guidelines. Along the same line, it's also reducing the number of passengers allowed on the Safari Park's guided bus tour and on its Africa Tram.

This doesn't mean the Zoo and Park's animals will receive any less care. Wildlife care specialists, and those who maintain critical care systems, will remain on the grounds while the venues are closed.