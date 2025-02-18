Skip to Content
San Diego Zoo welcomes new koala joey and celebrates 100 years of koala conservation

San Diego Zoo
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:56 AM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Zoo has announced the arrival of a new female koala joey, and is also celebrating 100 years of partnering with Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

According to the zoo, in honor of the partnership, Taronga named the joey Inala, "which means place of peace or rest and is from the Wakka Wakka / Jungara area in Queensland, Australia."

Courtesy: San Diego Zoo
Inala turned seven months old last Friday, according to the zoo, and is the first koala to be born at the zoo in two years.

The zoo says 100 years ago, two koalas arrived in San Diego "as a gift...sparking a century-long commitment to koala care," and since then, the zoo became "home to the largest population of koalas and operates the most successful koala breeding program outside of Australia."

If you want to see Inala and her mother, Adori, you can visit the zoo's website to plan your next visit.

