Los Angeles celebrates belated MLK Day following wildfires

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles celebrated a belated Martin Luther King Day Monday as the holiday was postponed because of the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

They call LA's Kingdom Day Parade the biggest Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration in the world, and it finally made it's way through south L.A. after being postponed due to last month's wildfires in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

"It's still happening. Glad that it's still happening. And just to represent us," said Annette, an L.A. resident.

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley was a part of the celebration after facing criticism over her department's wildfire response.

"We're got our local fire stations here that actually responded to the fires. It's just as important that we give back to our community and that our firefighters right here from Fire Station 94, they feel that love and support from the community," Crowley shared.

Among the crowd, a fusion of LA faces, from the transplants to the natives.

"This is something I did in the south where I'm from so It's a traditional from me to always come to it," said Lonnie Barbar, another L.A. resident.

"Unity, community and free candy...my kids love it," said Kim Deland, another L.A. resident.

"It makes us feel good. It uplifts us," said Latisha Donald, another L.A. resident.

The spirit of being uplifted felt by those both watching and walking.

"When you hear the crowds they're cheering, people coming out and shaking hands and saying that you for your service...It's a good message to hear particularly after what we've all been through collectively with the fires, The mudslides, the protests downtown, a lot has been going on in 2025," said Chief Jim McDonnell with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"But you know what, that just tells you that there's sunshine at the end of the tunnel," said Sheriff Robert Luna with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).