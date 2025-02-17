California residents protest outside a Tesla dealership

PALO ALTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protests against Elon Musk and the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues.

Dozens of people lined the streets outside of a Tesla dealership in Palo Alto, California on Sunday. It is estimated that some 500 people gathered to take part in the "Stop Elon!" sidewalk protest.

The protest was in response to Elon Musk's cost cutting with the Trump administration.

Protesters marched back and forth across the street, chanting and carrying a variety of signs.

Those who came out to Tesla Palo Alto said that they're concerned about President Donald Trump appointing Musk to lead DOGE.

Musk and Trump said that doge is cutting down on wasteful government spending and finding fraud in federal budgets.

The Palo Alto protest was one of the many demonstrations that happened across the nation this past week.