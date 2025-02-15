Deliberations in A$AP Rocky’s felony assault trial set for next week

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jurors in the felony assault trial of rapper A$AP Rocky will start deliberating on Monday.

Jurors got the case on Friday after the prosecutor told them they needed to set aside any personal feelings for him, his kids and his wife, singer Rihanna.

The jury in Los Angeles made up of seven woman and five men must decide if the rapper is guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Rocky is accused of firing two shots at a former friend on a Hollywood street corner in 2021.

His attorneys argued that he only fired blanks from a prop gun he had picked up for security on a music video shoot.

Convictions on both counts could mean up to 24 years in prison for the rapper.