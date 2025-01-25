A$AP Rocky’s assault trial underway

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Opening statements were scheduled Friday in the assault trial of A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, allegedly fired a gun at a former collaborator in Hollywood in 2021. He is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors offered Rocky a plea deal which included six months incarceration, three years probation and a suspended seven year term if he pled guilty to one of the felony charges. Rocky and his legal team rejected the deal.

A jury of seven women and five men will now hear the case.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.