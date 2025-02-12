L.A. officials prepare for upcoming rainstorm

PACIFIC PALISAIDES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - L.A. officials are worried that an upcoming rainstorm will be powerful enough to trigger mud and debris flows to the Palisades Fire burn zone.

On Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass gave details about how the city is prepping for the storm.

"More than 7500 feet of concrete barriers. More than 6500 sandbags...and other erosion control measures throughout the Palisades. Clearing of the catch basins and removal of the fire debris to clear our storm drain system for these rains," Bass shared.

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.

On Tuesday, Caltrans reinforced a retaining wall at the base of a hill, near the Getty Villa.

Officials say maintenance crews will be patrolling the burn scar areas 24 hours a day during the storm.