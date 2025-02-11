State and federal officials announce debris removal in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - State and federal officials are "rapidly advancing wildfire cleanup efforts" with debris removal in the Los Angeles area taking place this week.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, this will mark "the fastest large-scale debris removal operation in modern state history."

The press release says the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began private property debris removal Tuesday morning in Altadena, and will remove debris in the Pacific Palisades area later in the afternoon.

"The speed of this cleanup is unprecedented, and it's a testament to local, state, and federal government's commitment to getting families back on their feet as quickly as possible. We're cutting through the red tape and working with our partners to ensure that recovery moves at a record pace, helping communities rebuild stronger and more resilient." Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)

According to the press release, the removal process began 35 days "after the fires ignited, roughly half the time it took to start similar operations after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire."

Earlier this month, the Palisades and Eaton Fires reached 100% containment.

