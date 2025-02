SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe storms moved through parts of California over the weekend causing flooding in some areas.

In Shasta County, several roads were washed out by floodwaters from the storms. The heavy rain washed out a culvert on Boyle Road.

Crews were able to repair the culvert, which was previously repaired just six months ago.

Officials are urging motorists not to drive through flooded roads.