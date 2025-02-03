Pacific Coast Highway reopens for the first time since the Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For the first time since the Palisades Fire, a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway is open to traffic.

Cars were rolling on the iconic stretch of roadway between the McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace.

Only one lane is open in each direction and the speed limit is now 25 miles per hour.

Plus, residents returning to the area will have to get an access pass to enter the area.

The Palisades Fire began January 7 and burned more than 23,000 acres. That fire, along with the Eaton Fire, reached 100% containment over the weekend.