U.S. Coast Guard intercepts migrant boat near Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a migrant boat near Point Loma on Monday.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard was notified about a 40-foot panga-style vessel headed north to the maritime boundary line and U.S. waters.

Officials say the boat was carrying 21 migrants.

They say all 21 people on board claimed Mexican nationality, but two were identified as Guatemalan and Salvadoran nationals.

All individuals aboard the boat were transferred to Border Patrol custody.