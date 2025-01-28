City in California see first snowstorm of the season

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Wrightwood, California welcomed its first snow storm of the season with winter activities, visitors, and a boom in local business.

It was the perfect day for Seth Bamburg and his two-year-old son Hayes because Monday was his first time in the snow.

The father-son duo said they made their drive from Malibu to Wrightwood, looking to get a break after they had to evacuate their home from the recent wildfires.

"A little stressful, but super grateful that our home was spared," Bamburg expressed.

The storm not only brought back those chores of shoveling snow. It also made people like Huberto Garcia who made the drive up learn a new skill, putting on chains on his tires.

"It's hard to do but like, I've never experienced it before," Garcia shared.

As thousands of families geared up for their first run down the slopes at Mountain High Resort, locals hoping the storm will also bring big bucks to the mountain community.

"We're pretty hyped...It's first good snow of the season cause the last storm, we got a lot of wind, but this storm...it just fell straight down and it was amazing," said Dillon Tillie, a Wrightwood resident.

"We're the biggest business in town and, you know, when it snows, huge amount of traffic comes our way, and the local town, the local businesses, they rely on that traffic, so good stuff for us means good stuff for them as well," said John McColly, VP Sales for Mountain High Resorts.

Locals say if you missed out to experience this fresh snow, you'll have another shot as the winter season is just getting started.

"We'll probably just do this for a while, find some food and head on back...It's amazing to be able to do something like this for a day trip," Bamburg declared.