DEA in Los Angeles participates in immigration enforcement

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles-based Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that it is cooperating with federal law enforcement entities on immigration enforcement efforts.

According to a social media post, the special agent in charge of the DEA's LA Field Division is assisting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the matter.

The move comes as President Donald Trump cracks down on immigration.

The LA DEA's post included images which show uniformed law enforcement agents in a Los Angeles neighborhood. However, it is unclear which communities will be affected by the cooperation.

The Los Angeles City Council formally adopted a sanctuary city ordinance late last year, prohibiting city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws, but there is an exception for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to assist federal immigration officers for cases involving serious offenses.