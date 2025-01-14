Donations pouring in for victims of the California wildfires

YUBA CITY, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Donations continue to pour in for victims of the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

One by one, people drove into a church filled with donations to help those affected by wildfires burning in Southern California.

"We can't do this by ourselves. We need the general public's help to do this," said Frank Martinez with Butte County United.

As people across Yuba City band together to help those who have lost everything, like shoes and socks, Martinez said it's just the beginning of the work he and many other organizations in the area will have to do to help in recovery.

"This is a long term recovery. It's nothing that's gonna happen overnight," Martinez remarked.

The drive through donation drive was organized by multiple nonprofits in the area. These donations will soon be taken to SoCal.

"We're working on packing up a semi in Orvillainy Pines Foundation, and driving it down and doing distribution in Los Angeles," Martinez shared.

Brian Davis with BXtra says teaming up on these efforts allows them to have a further reach.

"We've done it before with other fires and that type of thing, and serving is what we do at BXtra, and this is a perfect opportunity to do that and then to connect with our folks down south. I know they would do it for us if it was here, so we just can't wait to get there and serve them," Davis expressed.

And the donations continue to pile up, with cases of water being lined up as well as diapers and blankets.

All of these donations will be sent to Southern California to those affected by those wildfires.

"These people are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. They're traumatized...In the meantime we'll fill gaps when we're not down south," Martinez spoke.