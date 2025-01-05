Winter weather in California impacts travel in the Sierra region

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Meteorlogists say snowfall has ended in California's Sierra region, but chain controls remain in place on some major roadways.

Chain controls have lifted on Interstate 80 (I-80), but Highway 50 chain controls remain.

It comes after spinouts on snowy roadways forced major delays for Sierra travelers on Friday.

When chain controls are in effect, the speed limit on I-80 is 30 miles per hour while along Highway 50, it is 25 miles per hour.

Travelers spoke on their experience on the roadways and despite finding ways to pass the time, some described it as "torturous."

"I mean, we were using Waze and then it was saying that the road was closed and then. But then it reopened, but then it was closed again," said Zixuan Tian, a traveler who was heading to Tahoe.

"Part of the struggle was when you're sitting in the traffic for two or three hours, some of the some of the the human urges and needing to use the bathroom come up. And I think some people were probably needing to exit the car for that," said Matt Durban, another traveler who was also heading to Tahoe.

"I've got to Tahoe before, but it's never been like this type of standstill," said one traveler who was also heading to Tahoe.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) warns that roads are still slick due to the wet weather.