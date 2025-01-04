Family members of the Menendez brothers met with LA District Attorney to discuss case

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Family members of Eric and Lyle Menendez are meeting with the Los Angeles County District Attorney to discuss the brothers' murder case.

More than 20 members of the Menendez family are taking part in the meeting with newly elected D.A. Nathan Hochman.

The family has been advocating for Eric and Lyle's re-sentencing and release, calling their current sentence "unfair" due to the alleged abuse they faced as children.

The brothers are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 shotgun murder of their parents in the family's Beverly Hills mansion.

The decades-old case has received heightened attention over the past few months in the wake of a documentary, a Netflix show, and alleged new evidence.