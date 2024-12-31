Representatives from the University of Oregon and Ohio State volunteer at a food bank

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rivals on the football field, friends in service.

Representatives from the University of Oregon and the Ohio State University teamed up Tuesday to do good ahead of their Rose Bowl face-off.

The group prepared about 27,000 food kits for seniors, families and people throughout L.A. County.

The Service Project is a years-long tradition for both schools.

"So, we were first invited 13 years ago by Ohio State. This is their 25th time doing this service project. Our 13th. And so we just come together really trying to serve the community that is hosting us and do our best to kind of give back," said Lauren Stanfield with the University of Oregon.

The Ducks and Buckeyes are set to compete in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.