At least two people injured following shooting near a Target store in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least two people were injured following a shooting near a Target in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.
Police say the gunman is still at large.
They arrived at the scene on South Figueroa Street following a report of a shooting just before 9:00 p.m.
Authorities located two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), one of the victims is believed to be a security guard.
The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown.
The gunman is described as a man dressed in all black with a gray scarf and gray backpack.
It is not clear what led to the shooting.