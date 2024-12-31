At least two people injured following shooting near a Target store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least two people were injured following a shooting near a Target in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

Police say the gunman is still at large.

They arrived at the scene on South Figueroa Street following a report of a shooting just before 9:00 p.m.

Authorities located two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), one of the victims is believed to be a security guard.

The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown.

The gunman is described as a man dressed in all black with a gray scarf and gray backpack.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.