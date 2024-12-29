Reaction to the Mega Millions ticket sold at a California gas station

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to the California Lottery website, the winning ticket that matched all five numbers and the Mega number was sold at Sunshine Food & Gas on Rhonda Road in Cottonwood.

Now, the store's owner and California Lottery officials are sharing their reaction to the winning ticket.

"It's exciting and surreal at the same time. I couldn't be more happy for the person who won," said Ishar Gill, the owner of Sunshine Food & Gas.

Gill and his family were feeling gracious Saturday after their gas station was the site of a Mega Millions player's life-changing billion dollar jackpot win.

Gill says he received a call from the California Lottery late Friday night, informing him of the news.

"I told my dad and he was like you know, 'Double, triple check. I don't want to get excited for no reason,'" Gill shared.

Sunshine Food & Gas is set to receive a $1 million prize winning as a result of being the station that sold the billion dollar winning ticket.

"This is a really exciting Mega Millions moment here in California, the highest jackpot ever won," said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for California Lottery.

As of Saturday afternoon, the California Lottery says nobody has claimed the $1.2 billion prize just yet as the ticketholder has a year to come forward from the date of the drawing.

"We have a really rigorous vetting process to ensure and protect the integrity of the win and make sure the legitimate winner is named, and that usually takes a couple of months, so it may be some time before we know who the winner is," Becker expressed.

The California Lottery will be donating $89.5 million to public schools from sales related to Mega Million tickets.

Two other Mega Millions tickets sold in San Bernardino and Roseville, respectively, missed the more-than-a-billion dollar jackpot by just one figure.

Still, each owner of those tickets is walking away with a cool $787,000.