California boy dies in the care of adoptive parents

today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:53 PM

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The biological parents of a 10-year-old California boy who died under the care of his adoptive parents are demanding answers after learning about their son's death nearly a month later.

A somber scene in Moreno Valley: Candles, balloons and flowers sit outside the home of 10-year-old Jesse Valbuena.

His biological parents say they created this makeshift memorial to honor him.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say he died while in the care of his adoptive parents at a home on Malibu Court and West Lake Drive.

"I failed them. I failed them, you know," said Jesse Valbuena Sr., Jesse's biological father.

Photos at the memorial show Jesse when he was only a newborn, and when he was a few years older. In one photo, his face is full of cake from a birthday celebration.

The last time Valbuena Sr. and Falcon say they saw him was three years ago when they lost custody of him.

"He was a happy child. He was a very energetic kid that could not be still. He liked having fun," said Carol Falcon, Jesse's biological mother.

Falcon says Jesse had been living with his adoptive parents for four years, along with a younger brother. Both under the custody of their adoptive parents. During that time, they had no contact with them.

Jesse died on November 21 after being rushed to the hospital after suffering medical distress. The sheriff's department says their investigation found signs of possible neglect and abuse.

Sheriff's deputies arrested his adoptive parents, 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno, on November 22 for murder, torture and child abuse.

"Why would they treat him like that? He was a good kid, man," Valbuena expressed.

For Jesse's biological family, this memorial is an expression of their grief and a tribute to their son.

The boy's adoptive parents are expected to appear in court in March.

