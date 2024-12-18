Skip to Content
California firefighters battle structure fire

today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:09 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in California worked to control a blaze that ripped through a Sherman Oaks carport on Tuesday.

The fire quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.

The blaze broke out shortly before 11:00 p.m. Pacific. At least five vehicles became fully engulfed in flames. Several lithium batteries caught fire as well.

It is unknown if everyone was able to evacuate the building or how the fire began.

No further information has been released.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

