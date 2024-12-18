California firefighters battle structure fire

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in California worked to control a blaze that ripped through a Sherman Oaks carport on Tuesday.

The fire quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.

The blaze broke out shortly before 11:00 p.m. Pacific. At least five vehicles became fully engulfed in flames. Several lithium batteries caught fire as well.

It is unknown if everyone was able to evacuate the building or how the fire began.

No further information has been released.