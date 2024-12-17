CBP Helicopter pilot dies in crash near U.S.-Mexico border in California

POTRERO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter crashed Monday near the U.S.-Mexico border in California, killing the pilot.

The pilot is identified as an air interdiction agent and was the only person on board.

The Eurocopter AS350 took off about 20 miles west of this crash site in the far easter reaches of San Diego County.

The chopper was conducting a border security mission when it went down Monday morning.

The helicopter was reportedly flying very low to the ground in clear conditions, and FlightAware flight tracking showed it flying erratically before it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.