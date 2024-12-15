Three dogs attack and kill owner and injured another person

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three dogs attacked their owner at a San Diego park on Friday, killing the man and injuring another person.

Authorities were called to Mesa Viking Park in the Mira Mesa neighborhood at around noon.

They said the owner had been mauled by his dogs. A person trying to help the man was also bitten.

"These dogs were huge, probably close to 120-150 pound dog," said Stewart Marto, a witness. "Every day, around that time, I mean there's just, like, there's so much traffic, and lines of kids just walking up and down this street that it's pretty scary that that happened."

Both were taken to the hospital but police say the dogs' owner did not survive.

Authorities have not confirmed the dogs' breeds, but the Humane Society says all three canines were euthanized Saturday.