Sacramento residents prepare of heavy rain and strong winds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As people in Sacramento prepare for the heavy rain and strong winds, some residents were out getting ready, including making sure the Christmas decorations don't get blown away.

Sacramento residents are taking advantage of the calm before the storm, making sure they're prepared for the problems that can come with heavy rain and strong winds.

"Always raking, cleaning off the roof, cleaning out the gutters," said Steve Nawrath, a Land Park resident.

"We got a lot of lights and all the houses are decorated. So we're going to be facing something around here either that our fences blown down, you know, things like that," said Richard King, a Natomas resident.

Over the years, King has learned to secure his Christmas decorations and lawn furniture to avoid issues.

"We've had to deal with this and, you know, it's gets really windy and just just ride it out, see when it's over," King shared.

With strong winds also comes the risk of damage caused by falling trees.

"It's quite tenuous because there's limbs that could come down and hit your car," Nawrath spoke.

Another important task is raking out the leaves so they don't clog drains and cause flooding.

"We all kind of get out and go to walk to the corners and and rake out the leaves this time of year," Nawrath added.

Either way, they're working to prepare for whatever the weather brings.

"When it comes, it'll happen and we'll just have to deal with it," King remarked.