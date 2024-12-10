Skip to Content
Suspect charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death has ties to Stanford University

Allie_Caulfield / CC BY 2.0
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:48 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man charged in connection with the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson had ties to Stanford University.

According to the university, Luigi Mangione was employed as a head counselor under the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies Program between May and September of 2019.

Mangione designed lesson plans and taught artificial intelligence to gifted high school students and led a seven-member residential staff during the summer studies program at Stanford.

The program offers academic courses to high school students from around the world, both on the Stanford Campus and online.

