CBP to host Women’s Resume and Application Workshop

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Women's Application Workshop/Job Fair this week.

In a press release, the event is taking place Thursday, December 12 at the Chula Vista Public Library, located at 365 F Street, in Chula Vista, California, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

CBP says their recruiters will be on-site "to provide information sessions that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions," which includes:

Requirements

Application and hiring process

Duties and responsibilities

Salaries and benefits

CBP adds that the recruiters will be available "to answer questions and/or concerns that the female applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

Furthermore, CBP also is asking applicants to bring a laptop and current resume for review by their National Recruiters.

