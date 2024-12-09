Skip to Content
California News

CBP to host Women’s Resume and Application Workshop

CBP / Twitter
By
today at 12:24 PM
Published 12:35 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Women's Application Workshop/Job Fair this week.

In a press release, the event is taking place Thursday, December 12 at the Chula Vista Public Library, located at 365 F Street, in Chula Vista, California, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

CBP says their recruiters will be on-site "to provide information sessions that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions," which includes:

  • Requirements
  • Application and hiring process
  • Duties and responsibilities
  • Salaries and benefits

CBP adds that the recruiters will be available "to answer questions and/or concerns that the female applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

Furthermore, CBP also is asking applicants to bring a laptop and current resume for review by their National Recruiters.

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.

CBP Media Advisory - U.S. Customs and Border Protection to host in-person women’s resume and application workshopDownload

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content