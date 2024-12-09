Skip to Content
Amazon warehouse caught on fire, no injuries reported

EL MONTE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) crews struggled to knockdown a large fire at an Amazon warehouse Sunday morning in El Monte, California, according to the agency.

A roof collapse forced crews into defensive positions while a second alarm response was requested, according to the agency.

The warehouse served as an Amazon package return facility and contained small electronics and lithium-ion batteries, according to the agency.

Crews were able to achieve knockdown on the fire after roughly 90 minutes, but images released by the agency revealed the warehouse was destroyed.

No injuries were reported, according to the agency.

