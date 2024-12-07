California residents attend vigil to support two kindergartners shot at their school

OROVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of community members from across Butte County gathered in downtown Oroville Friday in support of two kindergartners shot at their school this week.

"Nobody will ever forget this day. No, that day, nothing. It'll always be there," said Shelly Volmer, a Palermo resident.

A community struck by tragedy.

"When a tragedy like this happens close, it really puts in perspective what you have," said Arthur Waters, another Palermo resident.

Waters and Volmer live less than three miles away from where a school shooting happened last Wednesday, hitting too close to home.

"Well for me, it's because my girls here are future teachers. And it's scary. I got my grandkids. They're going to school," Volmer expressed.

They were part of the hundreds of people from across Butte County gathered in Downtown Oroville in support of the two kindergartners critically injured in the shooting.

"You just have a sinking feeling," said Randy Waring, a Chico resident.

"It's really just disbelief. How could this be happening?" said one vigil attendee.

Everyone held hands in prayer. It's their way to fight for them as they fight to recover.

"For these two little boys that are fighting? I just wanted to be part of the community, let them know that we're out here supporting them," Waters expressed.

The community is also choosing to heal together.

"I think it's going to be an uphill battle for a little bit. But the most I can say we could do is just be there for each other and and do what we can to help each other and moral support," Waters added.