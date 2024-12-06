Alleged suspect in elementary school shooting identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two boys remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside a Northern California elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they have positively identified the suspect that shot and injured two kindergartners, ages five and six, at the Feather River Adventist School near Oroville after meeting with the principal.

The alleged shooter was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say the alleged suspect is 56-year-old Glenn Litton, who had a lengthy criminal history and suffered from mental illness.

"So, it's been again over 20 years since he's booked into the Butte County Jail, but he has been involved in other criminal matters in other parts of the state," said Sheriff Kory Honea with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

There is still no known motive for the attack, but authorities say they believe it was a targeted the school due to its affiliation with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.