Giving Machine installed to help San Diego residents in need

SAN DIEGO (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Two machines have popped up in San Diego that make it easier to give back to those in need during the holiday season.

They're part of a global project called #LightTheWorld Giving Machines.

They have been around since 2017 and have helped raise more than $32 million for participating charities.

The way it works is that instead of buying a candy bar, you can donate to feed a baby for a month or buy a pair of shoes for a child.

The cheapest item is donating $5 to provide breakfast for someone in need.

This marks the first time San Diego has had the machines, but they won't be alone. Similar machines will pop up in more than 100 cities across five continents.

