Sacramento grocery stores busy ahead of Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Grocery stores in Sacramento, California are extremely busy ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

From Costco to Safeway and the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, shoppers across Sacramento are rushing to grocery stores in search of ingredients they need for Thanksgiving dinner.

"Everybody is like, in a hurry. You can feel the nervousness. You can feel the tension and the stress. I, I'm just lucky to get in and out quickly," said Tim Lam, a shopper.

"If you got a chance, you better get in and get it out, because they're fully stocked right now," Beau Livezey, another shopper.

"I'm taking [Wednesday] off. So the plan is to do all my shopping [Tuesday] and then [Wednesday] spend the whole day cooking, and I will reheat for Thanksgiving Day. I was trying to get some basil and I actually took the very last one, and so I might have to go to another grocery store or two," said Angelique Fabbiani-Leon, another shopper.

Warren Gutierrez is buying a last-minute turkey: "It's not even going in [the] refrigerator...It's going to be defrosting all the way to Thanksgiving."

Livezey suggested this to fellow shoppers: "Come with A list...Yeah, I didn't come with the list. I just started buying and, you know, I ended up with pizza."

Jolie Laudicina with the Co-op says even though their store has been busy, they're reminding shoppers to stay positive.

"Come fed, come ready to be patient, come with gratitude and you'll have a great time. We're closed on Thanksgiving Day, but we're open regular hours the day before and the day the days after. So 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.," Laudicina shared.

If you need to head to the store on Wednesday, Lam offers this piece of advice: "I would say get in early and get out. Yeah. Last minute is No Bueno."