Thanksgiving travel rush underway, expected to break records

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Thanksgiving travel rush is officially underway. AAA predicts nearly 80 million Americans will hit the road or take to the skies.

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day and millions in Southern California will be traveling this week.

The Thanksgiving travel rush begins, and it's expected to break records.

At the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) some are arriving home to celebrate the holiday.

"Now just waiting to go get our car," said Caren Blabagno, a traveler.

"Very crowded, almost 100 passengers," said Isao Hasegawa, who flew in from Seattle.

Others were taking off Monday night.

"I'm only going up to Sacramento," said Faye Mata, another traveler.

AAA projects more than six-million in Southern California will be heading out this week and traveling 50 miles or more. The autoclub says this is a nearly 3% increase compared to last year's record number. AAA says its forecast includes the Tuesday and the Monday after Thanksgiving.

"From 1pm to 7pm, there is going to be an increase in traffic, specifically 38% increase in traffic, so if your normal commute is an hour, it might be an hour and a half," said Gianella Ghiglino, a spokesperson for AAA.

"Get out pretty early and get a head start on traffic," said Robert, another traveler.

"I'm definitely glad I'm leaving," Mata expressed.

Across the country, AAA says nearly 80 million Americans are expected to hit the road or catch a flight this Thanksgiving. Data shows most people are going by car.

According to the TSA, the agency expects to screen nearly three million travelers Tuesday alone.

"Really what this is telling us is that people are taking those vacations and they're traveling right now. The best day to travel is actually on Thanksgiving Day. That's when you're going t see the least amount of traffic. The best day to return is going to be the following Tuesday or Wednesday. There will be the least of amount of traffic on those days." Gianella Ghiglino, spokesperson for AAA

So, whether you're traveling domestic, or going international this holiday season, AAA is reminding everyone to plan ahead.

"Have a nice holiday," Hasegawa said.