Skip to Content
California News

Authorities seize more than 3,000 counterfeit electric guitars

By ,
New
today at 11:04 AM
Published 11:17 AM

CARSON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is holding a press conference Tuesday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce "the largest seizure of Gibson electric guitars on record."

The press release says the operation was in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Gibson Inc.

According to the press release, 3,000 counterfeit Gibson electric guitars were seized during the operation, "worth over $18 million if they were genuine."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content