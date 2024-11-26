Authorities seize more than 3,000 counterfeit electric guitars

CARSON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is holding a press conference Tuesday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce "the largest seizure of Gibson electric guitars on record."

The press release says the operation was in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Gibson Inc.

According to the press release, 3,000 counterfeit Gibson electric guitars were seized during the operation, "worth over $18 million if they were genuine."

