Northern California deals with heavy rain and snow

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Northern California dealt with heavy rain and more Sierra snow Friday, spurred by an atmospheric river.

Footage captured shows the snowy conditions on eastbound I-80 in the Sierra, where chain controls are in effect.

Snow fell in the area starting at about 3:00pm Friday.

Despite plows coming through, it was really sticking on the highway, and there was a layer of slush beneath that snow.

The wind also made for poor visibility, prompting drivers to take it especially slow on I-80.

"The roads are pretty slippery. There's a slush layer underneath there, so you have to really be careful. Yeah, but the snow plows are doing a good job. Yeah, the snowplows are doing a good job at getting the snow out of the way, so hopefully it'll be a safe ride down," said Wendy Lautner, who's driving to Truckee, California.

"Just go slow. Pay attention. Turn off the music if you don't want to have other distractions. Um, yeah, it's it's nice to arrive alive," said Hazelle Tomlin, who's driving to Incline Village, Nevada.