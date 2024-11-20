Ralph Macchio receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Ralph Macchio received a star Wednesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Located in front of Escape Hotel, Macchio's star is right next to his beloved "The Karate Kid" co-star' Pat Morita, who portrayed mentor Mr. Miyagi in film franchise.

Macchio spoke fondly of Morita during the unveiling ceremony.

"To have this star place right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me. Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic of the Karate Kid film and he's still here today, blessing all these stories that are moving forward. I can feel him here and, well, frankly folks it's only fitting I shall be...remain Miyagi adjacent until the end of time." Ralph Macchio, actor

His other Karate Kid franchise co-stars, William Zabka and Tamlyn Tomita, were on deck to celebrate macchio's star.

The ceremony comes on the heels of the release of the second set of five episodes of "Cobra Kai's" sixth and final season…

A film installment of the franchise, "Karate Kid: Legends," is set to release in May of next year, where Macchio will reprise the role of Daniel LaRusso and will co-star with Jackie Chan, who starred in the 2010 remake of the same name.

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.