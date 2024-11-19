Skip to Content
U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine

today at 1:26 PM
Published 1:51 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is offloading nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego Tuesday.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) is scheduled to offload more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine, which has an estimated value of $335.8 million.

The offload is a result of nine separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South america by the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Vigorous, Hamilton and the USSS St. Louis in September and October.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro is the sixth legend class national security cutter, and is homeported in Alameda, California.

