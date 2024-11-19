California woman rescued after falling into a hole, later arrested

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was removed from a tunnel at the site of a former office building complex in Los Angeles where multiple structures had been demolished and she was placed in police custody.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), a rescue operation was underway in Westlake after a woman was reported stuck inside a tunnel and was unable to get out.

Authorities said at approximately 8:20am Pacific, firefighters reported to the scene. Upon further investigation and assessment, the woman did not mention any injuries and was apparently not in distress.

According to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Police, one of their patrol units was flagged down by a construction worker about an "unhoused trespasser" who had fallen down an eight- to 10-foot hole.

Crews performed rescue operations and the woman was removed by firefighters and immediately taken into custody by police.