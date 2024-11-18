SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Sunday night.

The Starlink satellites, which included 13 with direct to cell capabilities, were launched from Space Launch Complex, 4 east at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Liftoff was targeted for 9:53pm Pacific, and marked the 20th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff the first stage landed on the SpaceX droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage booster supporting this mission has previously launched Transporter-8, NROL-87, SWOT, 12 Starlink missions and more.