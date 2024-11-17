Robbery in Sacramento leads to one person’s death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A smash & grab robbery turned deadly at a jewelry store on Friday in Sacramento.

A woman who worked at the store was killed after six people walked in and started breaking jewelry cases and the owner of the store fired at the suspects.

"You just don't know when the day is, when you're not going to make it home. And that makes me really, really sad," said Robin Ha, a business owner in Little Saigon.

Little Vietnam Plaza businesses are heartbroken after a woman was shot and killed during a robbery at the jewelry store where she was working.

"It breaks my heart, honestly. It makes me feel really unsafe," Ha expressed.

Ha owns a restaurant at the shopping center where it happened and knew the victim.

"She's a well-loved woman. She has a family, and she is definitely going to be missed," Ha remarked.

On Friday afternoon, six masked men broke into the store, smashed cases and stole merchandise.

"They came coordinated, they came masked up. They came again with objects in their hand. They had some sort of idea and a plan coming in with the alarming part about how brazen it is," said Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department (SCSD).

As they were leaving the store, a shooting occurred, and the critical question for detectives is *who* fired the shot that killed the victim.

"We don't know if or any of them fired. We do know the business owner fired. We can maybe presume that the suspected, but it would be far too early to tell," Gandhi shared.

The sheriff's department is now asking for the community's help as deputies search for the suspects.

"If you were here, saw anything, heard anything, maybe took some cell phone video...even if you were just running while you were taking that video, something very insignificant in your mind might be something huge for our detectives," Gandhi added.

As the investigation continues, the tight knit communities is mourning their loss.

"I can't imagine what that family is going through knowing that their loved one is not here and those people are out there," Ha said.

The woman killed in the shooting was in her 50s and believed to be the business owner's wife.