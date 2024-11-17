Skip to Content
Firefighters in Hollywood battle fire at an L-shaped strip mall

today at 9:36 AM
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A massive fire just a block-and-a-half south of the Sunset Strip in Hollywood was being called a major emergency.

124 Los Angeles City firefighters spent 30 minutes Saturday battling an inferno in an L-shaped one-story strip mall that had heavy smoke and flames pouring out of an AutoZone Auto Parts store.

The structural integrity of the whole complex is in question now after fire crews shifted to defensive mode, firing the water cannons and hoses directly through the roof and windows.

A deli and sushi restaurant also share a corner and common walls.

The huge column of smoke just after dusk was visible for miles.

No injuries are reported and so far, no word on how the fire started.

Dillon Fuhrman

