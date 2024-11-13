California man loses ranch due to Mountain Fire

SOMIS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In the Mountain Fire, so many people lost homes, but in the case of one man in Somis, California what he lost was a dream, a retirement plan, a paradise he built himself from the ground up, and something he hoped to be able to pass along to his grandkids.

"Part of my life, part of myself," said Sergio Acevedo, owner of the damaged ranch.

That's what a now charred avocado orchard means to Acevedo.

"This is the paradise for me," Acevedo added.

24 years ago, he planted the first of these trees himself. For the last four days, he's been pulling up their roots and chopping them down after the Mountain Fire left them charred.

With the flames spared, the winds destroyed, knocking fruit from the trees about six weeks before the harvest.

"I put in all my efforts in here, all my savings, principle, my savings for my life. I work in so many hours to save my money to to lose it in one, one minute," Acevedo shared.

At this point, it's unclear what help is available. Acevedo may be able to turn to the USDA or the Small Business Administration.

His family is helping raise funds in the short term. Still, Acevedo has hoped for the future and plans to rebuild.

"I feel like I gonna be redo it again. I want me to do it. I want me to put all my efforts to do it," Acevedo expressed.

Acevedo did not name the ranch prior to the fire. However, he says after rebuilding, he plans to give the property a name.