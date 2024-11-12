Several agencies step up to help California residents affected by Mountain Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of homes were destroyed when the Mountain Fire broke out in Ventura County, California last week and now families are looking towards rebuilding.

Now, several agencies are stepping up their resources to help families in need.

Nearly a week after the Mountain Fire destroyed dozens of homes in Camarillo, families are starting to move forward.

"We're gonna be staying with our family for a while until we figure out, like, what we're gonna do," said Vikki Harrison, whose home was damaged by the fire.

One side of Harrison's house burned in the fire last week.

"We drove into the neighborhood not knowing if our house was gonna be there or not," Harrison shared.

But now she knows even with some damage, she's one of the lucky ones.

"I don't know if there's any words that you can give to someone who's lost their home or anything that you can say to them that can make them feel better," Harrison added.

So many in this community have shifted their focus to helping those in need.

"As an agency, we're working really hard to be here for our community," said Deputy Nathalie Ospina with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department (VCSD).

Ospina spent part of her morning at one of the pop-ups providing resources for impacted families.

"We're setting up different spots throughout the city, offering water, clothing," Ospina said.

While the Sheriff's Department hosts several resource stations, deputies are working overtime to ensure these neighborhoods stay safe.

"Making sure that the owners' residence are all safe and avoiding any looting and anything of that sort," Ospina remarked.

Though some gestures may seem small, people like Harrison are grateful.

"It's always good to see that there's people that take time out of their day to help other people," Harrison said.

Even though it's been a devstating week, she knows their difficult situation will get better.

"My father-in-law's home burned down in the Thompson Fire, and the neighborhood will be rebuilt...It's not gonna last like this forever and hopefully soon, it will be a distant memory," Harrison declared.

A couple of other notes for impacted families: A local assistance center is opening on Verdugo Way in Camarillo.

Another community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at Rancho Compana High School, and a resource line can be accessed by dialing 211.

If you are outside Ventura County, you can call 800-339-9597.