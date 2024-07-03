Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency following Thompson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County on Wednesday to support the response to the Thompson Fire, which has burned approximately 4,000 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Governor Newsom announced on Tuesday that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the fast-moving fire.

Amid extreme fire weather across Northern California, the Governor was briefed by CAL FIRE and CalOES officials at the CAL FIRE McClellan Air Tanker Base yesterday on the Thompson Fire response and this year’s wildfire season.

