Skip to Content
California News

Ballot counting in Santa Clara County halted due to bomb threat

By ,
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:52 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The ballot-counting came to a halt in the Silicon Valley capitol city of San Jose, California, Saturday after a bomb threat.

The threat came via email to the Santa Clara County Registrar's Office Friday and was received at the start of business Saturday. Following this, the office was evacuated as the Sheriff's Department came in to sweep and deploy bomb-sniffing dogs.

More than 100 workers had to drop everything and wait outside for five hours. They had more than 200,000 ballots left to count going into the weekend.

This bomb threat came after two others in California counties Friday.

No suspicious devices were found.

Elections workers have been back at their posts and expect to be working through Sunday evening and the holiday on Monday to certify the election.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content