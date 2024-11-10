Ballot counting in Santa Clara County halted due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The ballot-counting came to a halt in the Silicon Valley capitol city of San Jose, California, Saturday after a bomb threat.

The threat came via email to the Santa Clara County Registrar's Office Friday and was received at the start of business Saturday. Following this, the office was evacuated as the Sheriff's Department came in to sweep and deploy bomb-sniffing dogs.

More than 100 workers had to drop everything and wait outside for five hours. They had more than 200,000 ballots left to count going into the weekend.

This bomb threat came after two others in California counties Friday.

No suspicious devices were found.

Elections workers have been back at their posts and expect to be working through Sunday evening and the holiday on Monday to certify the election.