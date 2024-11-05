One person dead, one person missing after boat capsizes

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The search for a missing boater in Sonoma County, California, continues Monday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) received reports just after 7:00am of a capsized boat near Bodega Head. One person was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead while one other person is believed to be missing.

It was the second deadly event since Saturday, when the Recreational Dungeness Crab Fishing Season opened.

The Sheriff's Office deployed a helicopter, drones and had crews on shore assisting with the search, along with resources from the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, and local fire agencies.

Monday's incident comes after a 21-foot boat with six people on board tipped over and sank over the weekend. Two people were recovered and one was pronounced dead. A search for the remaining four was suspended on Sunday evening.