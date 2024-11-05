Blind high school football player in California breaks barriers

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California teen refuses to let his blindness keep him from playing the game he loves.

18-year-old Jasen Bracy is unstoppable on the field. From starting quarterback to nose guard, his game plan is always to defy the odds.

"No matter how many times I get knocked down to the ground, it's going...get back up and fight," Bracy declared.

Fighting is part of his DNA.

Bracy was diagnosed with retinal cancer when he was growing up.

"He had tumors in the retinas of both of his eyes," said Jasen Bracy Sr., Bracy's father.

By the time he was seven-years-old, Bracy was blind. Still, that didn't stop him from pursuing his dream to play football.

"He wanted to play. He was his own advocate. Once he became old enough and started calling around to some of the local youth teams, the Modesto Raiders was the only team that gave him an opportunity," Bracy Sr. spoke.

Doing what he loves takes practice on and off the field, Bracy memorizes every play and where the players are supposed to be.

"I can't see the players...I have a consistent amounts of reps and learn every time I take a rep to 'Hey okay, on this play, make sure you...do this more. On this play, you should do that more," Bracy explained.

From the sidelines, his father guides him through a hearing device in his helmet.

"Basically what I try to do is paint a mental picture for him of what everybody else is seeing out on the field," Bracy Sr. shared.

He's proven to be an outstanding player with his high school football team: The Enoch Eagles in Modesto.

"You can do whatever you put your mind to. And I mean that for a lot of things. And so basically, it's not over until you you say it's over," Bracy expressed.

As his time as an Enoch Eagle comes to an end this season, Bracy says his future in football is just beginning.

"You know, go to college...and take my skills to the next level. Improve and go to NFL from there," Bracy shared.