One person dead, five others rescued from overturned vessel

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A boat overturned in Redondo Beach, California on Sunday, resulting in one fatality.

One person was found dead and five others were rescued from the vessel, according to LA County Fire.

Authorities received a call around 1:30pm Pacific after the 26-foot boat overturned. Upon arrival, five people were discovered clinging onto the boat.

A dive team was also called in to search for a missing passenger, who was later found deceased inside the cabin of the vessel.

The survivors, which consisted of men and women aged 20 to 30, were taken to the harbor to be evaluated.

It's unclear how the boat overturned.